Single Review: “Tonight” By Kesha

Kesha has premiered a new single titled “Tonight.”It’s as good as previous singles from this album – “Raising Hell” and “Resentment.” Another similarity that “Tonight” shares with the previous singles from this album is its adventurous nature. “Raising Hell” was gospel-inspired while “Resentment,” a minimal ballad, was a totally different affair. Her latest single “Tonight” is another of these adventures where Kesha decides to bone-rattling.

Kesha’s latest single “Tonight” is co-written by Wrabel and Kesha. It’s produced by STINT. The single will be featured on Kesha’s recent album that dropped on January 31.

In this new single, Kesha talks about the old days – the early days of her music career when she was working on her debut LP. You could clearly notice the references that she talks about everywhere in the song.

It’s a beautiful song that opens with a soothing piano session where Kesha sings the intro the song. It then gets a few mid-tempo moments and eventually turns into a bone-rattling banger. Give it a listen below and it could easily become your favorite track from Kesha’s latest album.

Listen To “Tonight” By Kesha