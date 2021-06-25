Single Review: “The Light Is Coming” Ariana Grande ft. Nicki Minaj – Stream Studio Version

I know how badly we all have been waiting for this studio version. It’s finally here and you all can stream it under this review post. “The Light Is Coming” by Ariana Grande ft. Nicki Minaj came out earlier today along with the pre-order for Ari’s new album “Sweetener”. It’s her fourth studio album and you can place your order here.

Many of us had already enjoyed the song thanks to the live version that Ariana gave us earlier. However, it was never enough and we all needed the studio version after acknowledging the potential of this song via Ari’s live performance. To keep us all calm, Ari finally premiered the full studio version and everyone is loving Ari for this.

Although this track is perfect, it somehow fails to really kick the mood. You enjoy it the first few times and then it starts becoming too predictable and boring somewhat. I expected a stronger production with more memorable hooks here and there. It’s kind of skippable at times and that’s something I totally dislike about singles that were hyped to be stronger. “The Light is Coming” is a similar case.

Could a music video help Ariana Grande rescue this single and propel it to charts? I’m sure Ari knows that already and is probably working on the music video already. Stream the song below.

Listen to “The Light is Coming” by Ariana Grande ft. Nicki Minaj