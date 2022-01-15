Single Review: “Text From Your Ex” by Tinie Tempah featuring Tinashe

Tinie Tempah has premiered a new single and you can listen to it below. The rapper has managed to bring Tinashe in on this single as a contributing artist. Will this work for her? Only time could tell.

When you listen to “Text From Your Ex”, you are definitely going to fall in love with it. It’s a good song that has a powerful vibe, good enough to take to top 40, hopefully.

The single “Text From Your Ex” came out on Spotify and soon it was available on iTunes and other platforms. Starting today, you can purchase this track.

Now, this is a kind of a comeback single from Tinie who had disappeared from the music scene after releasing four singles from her overly delayed third studio album. This album will be titled “Youth” and it will eventually come out in the last week of this month. Will things change again when the release date arrives or would it be a released this time on the date as promised?

The single “Text From Your Ex” has brought in Tinashe for the chorus. To be honest, Tinashe made it her own song with such a powerful chorus. Wish she could do a solo version of the song as well.

Listen to “Text From Your Ex” by Tinie Tempah featuring Tinashe