Single Review + MV: “I Don’t Think I Can Do This Again” By Mura Masa Ft. Clairo

Mura Masa has premiered a new track titled “I Don’t Think I Can Do This Again.” The breakout alt-pop star Clairo also jumped on the track and gave it all that it might have missing without her.

The track starts by talking about a relationship. It wasn’t a simple relationship where everything goes right. Instead, it was a relationship where they’d fight a lot and then stay up all night. Now she is trying to put it behind her but she isn’t sure if she can really do that. “Trying to put it behind me, was it really that long ago?”

However, the track doesn’t continue on the same theme but takes a turn after the chorus. Clairo accepts that it’s something she can’t do. She can’t possibly put the relationship behind her now. She’s gone to that point. It’s a beautiful track with brilliant guitar synths. On top of that, Mura Masa has also premiered a music video for this song. You can watch the video below and enjoy the song. It’s a perfect track to start your day.

Watch “I Don’t Think I Can Do This Again” by Mura Masa Ft. Clairo