Single Review: “Lonely” By Noah Cyrus

The 19-year-old singer Noah Cyrus has released the second single from her debut album. It’s titled “Lonely” and it’s an alt-country track. She gave us her best single previously in the form of “July” and everyone loved what she did with it. For many bloggers and critics, that was the most underrated single of the year. That also means everyone has built huge expectations and it was going to be extremely tough to release the 2nd single from the album and meet those expectations.

But there is one person who has shown us that expectations are never high enough for her. Noah’s second single is even better and has a similarly striking feel about it. This gospel-tinged piano ballad is an honest confessional track.

“I’m slowly killing myself, I’m trying so hard at the back of the shelf,” sings crooner in the opening verse. After making the confession, she shows her frustration with the world. She knows that all these songs that she’s writing would never get to be played. She’s doing it every day and yet she knows it’s not going to work for her. By the time she reaches the chorus, she wants someone to help her. “Oh can’t someone help me, oh please someone help me,” she sings on the chorus. No matter how you look at it, “Lonely” is another great single from the rising star. Give it a listen below.

Listen To “Lonely” By Noah Cyrus