Single Review: “Kissing Other People” By Lennon Stella

Lennon Stella has returned with a new single titled “Kissing Other People.” Before releasing the single, the 20-year-old singer went to social media to share the cover art with her fans. She got exceptional response and everyone was anxious to listen to the song.

The song “Kissing Other People” is a kind of confessional song and at the same time, it’s heartbreaking as it’s about realizing when a relationship is over. “That’s how I know that your love is one, that’s how I know that I’m moving on – Cause I don’t feel guilty kissing other people,” sings Stella on the chorus.

We hope “Kissing Other People” will become a lead single for Lennon’s next LP who also indicated that he wanted to do a full-length album. However, Lennon could try a totally different path for the album and leave “Kissing Othe People” as a stand-alone single. You can listen to the track below.

Listen To “Kissing Other People” By Lennon Stella