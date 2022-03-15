Single Review: “Coming Home” by Keith Urban Ft. Julia Michaels

Keith Urban has premiered a new single titled “Coming Home”. The single features Julia Michaels and it’s included in Keith Urban’s upcoming studio album “Graffiti U”. The album will come out via Capitol records later this year.

It’s been some time since we had any new music from Keith Urban. Probably realizing that, Keith released a new single titled “Coming Home” – what a coincidence on the song title and how Keith has been away from music for some time now.

“Coming Home” is an upbeat feel-good song that talks about the emotional feeling of returning home. Coming back to the people you love and to the places where you spent your precious moments is always exciting. It’s always an emotional affair. That’s what Keith Urban and Julia Michaels are singing in this new single.

Although “Coming Home” has some country vibe, it’s not a country song entirely. It’s a pop production with clear country element in there. You could expect this once you see Julia Michaels’s name in the song writing credits and you have her singing as well. Give it a listen below and you might fall in love with this new track.

Watch Music Video “Coming Home” by Keith Urban