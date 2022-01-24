Single Review: “Cold Hard Truth” by Nelly Furtado

Nelly Furtado took a long time for an amazing song like this. Her new punk-rock single “Cold Hard Truth” is nothing less than amazing. This new song is a part of her upcoming album titled “The Bride”, which will be her sixth studio album.

The best thing about this song is the way Nelly has combined two different genres, punk-rock and synth pop, into one. It’s beautiful to listen that it’s probably the best thing you could hear on the radio these days. It’s refreshing and the production is real quality. You are going to fall in love with the song the moment you put your ears to it.

Now what is missing is a music video. I’m sure Nelly will be thinking about giving us the best music video ever. This song is so damn good that it deserves a royal treatment for the MV. So far, there is no music video for “Cold Hard Truth” so you only have to live with the audio.

Play this song once and you will want to put it on repeat for the entire day.

You can listen to the high quality audio below. Be sure to write your comments about the song below.

Listen to “Cold Hard Truth” by Nelly Furtado