Single: “One Million Bullets” by Sia

Sia seems to be following a simple marketing strategy as she gets yet another weak closer to releasing her album. The album is coming out in January 2016 and Sia is preparing well for a massive launch. The album is titled “This Is Acting” and it will be released via RCA Records.

The new single titled “One Million Bullets” is already available on iTunes for purchase. You can stream it on Spotify. The 39-year old faceless singer has once again created a stunning art for the official cover art of the new single. It features an unknown Chinese woman wearing a bob wig and a T-shirt with picture of a panda printed on it.

The song “One Billion Bullets” seems an OK song despite it having some issues with the production quality. Maybe the song is not yet polished. The track conveys a good message, a message that devoting your life to the one you love is the right reason to live. It’s a decent effort by the Australian singer but the track just sounds like an ‘album track’ and nothing more. Listen to it yourself to see what I mean.

Listen to “One Million Bullets” by Sia – YouTube Audio