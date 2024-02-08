New Single and Music Video: “Formation” by Beyonce

Beyonce has dropped a new single and the good news is that the music video also premier along with the audio. The track is available for free download on Tidal. The music video was premiered on YouTube. This song came out a day before Beyonce’s 2016 Super Bowl Halftime performance and made it clear that she will be performing this track – the only reason it had to come out in such a hurry.

This new track “Formation” is an urban jam where Beyonce talks about her wealth and discusses people who hate her.

The music video shows Beyonce having some good time on top of a police car. The car is flooded but it is floating, letting Beyonce perform her choreographic movements. You are also going to see Jay-Z and Beyonce’s daughter Blue Ivy in the music video who renders a great quick cameo. You will also see some footage that’s there on purpose to support “Black Lives Matter” movement.

Although Beyonce has released the audio and premiered the video on the same day, she hasn’t told anything else about the song. There is no information whether it will be included in Beyonce’s upcoming album or not. Similarly, there is no news about her new album as well. Maybe she is planning to surprise us with her album after the Super Bowl.

Watch “Formation” music video by Beyonce