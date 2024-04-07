New Single: “Sparks” by Hilary Duff

Hilary Duff gave us the first preview of her upcoming single when she was singing during promo of her show “Younger”. That was merely a one minute long preview and everyone has been waiting for a full preview ever since. Finally, Hilary Duff listened to all the requests and released full version of her latest track “Spark” last night.

Although Hilary Duff has been trying hard to make a comeback last year but she never made the right choice as far as genre is concerned. She was primarily focusing on coming up with a huge country hit, which isn’t her comfortable ground. “Sparks” is more of a dance-pop track that puts Hilary back into her favorite waters. This track clearly suggests that Hilary has a good chance of making a successful comeback as long as she sticks to her original genre.

The track is co-written by Tove Lo. “Turn the lights down low and kiss me in the dark” is followed by an unfamiliar but catchy whistle breakdown which is definitely going to help this track a lot. This could be the track that Hilary needed for making a memorable comeback. We are sure we will listen to this latest track on pop radio and many will buy the track, which is currently available on iTunes. Listen to the song below and let us know if you think Hilary will make a successful comeback through this track.

Listen: “Sparks” by Hilary Duff (Audio)