New Order announce plans for first new material in eight years

Manchester veterans New Order have revealed they are planning to release new songs in the form of a series of EP’s this year. The releases will coincide with the reformed bands’ 2013 world tour, and will be their first new material since 2005 album Waiting For The Siren’s Call – recent album Lost Sirens doesn’t count as ‘new’ as it was made up of previous studio cuts and demos.

Speaking to The Guardian, singer Bernard Sumner said:

We’re still debating but I think what we’re going to try and do is a series of EPs, then we’ll probably [assemble them] as an album.

Explaining the reasoning behind this approach, Sumner continued:

I think New Order had been guilty of going away a lot and we disappear from the face of the Earth then come back a few years later with an album. I don’t think we want to do that this time… What we want to do is keep a presence and just go away for a bit.

New Order are currently over in America for the Coachella Festival, and appeared on TV show Jimmy Kimmel Live last night. Here they are performing ‘Bizarre Love Triangle’:

In other New Order-based news, their estranged bassist Peter Hook has announced plans to release digital versions of him and his band The Light playing New Order classics live. The release will be called Live at Manchester Cathedral: 18th January 2013, so look out for that.