New MV – “Rose-Colored Boy” by Paramore [Watch Video + Review]

Paramore have premiered the official music video for their single “Rose-Colored Boy” from their 2017 album “After Laughter”. It was band’s fifth studio album. They earlier released the single “Fake Happy” and now they are following it up with “Rose-Colored Boy”. Both the songs share a similar theme as the video will explain even further.

The music video came out on YouTube where it’s been welcomed with a lot of warm comments and views. The video is all about retro news team that puts on fake smiles in front of the camera.

In the music video for “Rose-Colored Boy”, you will see Paramore acting as a team of TV anchors. They are miserable and totally pathetic. But that’s only up to the point they are off camera. As soon as they are facing the camera, their smiles are cheerful that you can’t think of anything sad when looking at them. They are totally different people in front of the camera, which is the whole point of this video. It’s about how fake people are when they are in front of the camera. We all know that, kind of, and yet we ignore that and live with the reality as it shows itself to us. Paramore has done a nice job of reminding us of these ‘fake’ people. In the end, it’s a nice retro video with a cool feel to it. You should go ahead and give it a try. I’m sure you will like the video.

Watch Music Video “Rose-Colored Boy” by Paramore