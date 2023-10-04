Music: “White Privilege 2” Macklemore & Ryan Lewis

Macklemore and Ryan Lewis have released a new song that has taken the internet by storm. The song titled “White Privilege 2” is a sequel to Macklemore’s famous 2005 hit “White Privilege”. The original version was included in his album “Language of My World”.

This new version, a sequel to the original, is an extension and a better version of the original. The song comes out at a time when the racial tension in the US is already on the high. Macklemore doesn’t waste a moment and takes the opportunity to say things that most people are fearing to say.

Since Macklemore has chosen to include some of the biggest white stars in his track, it was bound to get a response from the internet and it has got the response. He talked about Miley Cyrus, Elvis and Iggy Azalea. In this 9-minute track, Macklemore literally talks about every thing that’s been result of racial tension. The only problem here is that Macklemore is also white. He is probably trying to be ironic or maybe he really cares about the black people and wants to lend his voice and position to talk about things he doesn’t feel good about. You can listen to the track below and go over Twitter to see how Iggy and other named artists are responding to this track.

Listen to “White Privilege” by Macklemore and Ryan Lewis – Full Audio