Music Video Review: “You Can’t Stop The Girl” By Bebe Rexha

Bebe Rexha has dropped the official music video “You Can’t Stop The Girl” yesterday and although it’s been just a day since its release, it has already racked a lot of views and gathered positive comments everywhere.

The music video for “You Can’t Stop The Girl” is directed by Sophie Muller. The empowering visual begins with Bebe going for a morning walk. She is with a group of different women. You will notice one thing that all these women have in common – strong women. That’s the message of the video and it opens up showing us a group of such women.

After the morning jog, things change magically. All of a sudden, Bebe Rexha finds herself in an enchanted place where she feels empowered to complete her own fairytale. She looks like a Disney princess, implying strong women. After all, the song serves as Maleficent soundtrack and it had to stay true to Disney theme. Watch the music video below.

Watch Music Video “You Can’t Stop The Girl” By Bebe Rexha