Music Video Review: “Touch” by Little Mix

Little Mix has premiered a colorful music video for the new single titled “Touch”. The video came out on VEVO on this Friday morning. As expected, the MV is a colorful sexy video, that is simple yet effective.

The music video is directed by Parris Goebel in collaboration with Director X. Both the directors have already shown that they can make interesting videos even when low on budget. It’s evident in their past work and that’s what you get here. The music video is simple but it still manages to engage viewers.

When you watch “Touch” music video, you will love the light and sensual dance moves by Little Mix girls who look sexy in the video. There are also male dancers in the MV but the focus is, as it should be, on the girls. It’s as if they are lost in a maze painted with pastel colors.

It’s time to watch this music video. You can click Play and watch it below.

Watch Music Video “Touch” by Little Mix