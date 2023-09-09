Music Video: “Only Fools Fall In Love” by Life of Dillon

The UK duo Life of Dillon has premiered the official music video for their latest single “Only Fools Fall In Love”. If you haven’t heard of the duo, they appeared on the main scene in 2015 with their hit “Overload”. It was a track that got really hot with streaming services as it racked more than 50 million streams. The track also became a hot favorite of pop radio that year.

The British duo didn’t go quite after their 2015 breakthrough hit. Instead, they followed it up with an EP and then went ahead with Charlie Puth and Meghan Trainor on their tour. Not only that, but the duo gave few new songs to their fans during this time as well. Now they are back with a new single titled “Only Fools Fall In Love”.

This new single “Only Fools Fall In Love” is a catchy and breezy pop song that is highly relatable. You will also notice the African influenced-synths throughout the track. It’s an honest presentation on one’s self after falling in love. It’s vulnerable but true to emotions. While talking about the track, Joe (one of the two members) said that this song served as a therapy for them. It’s a special song that’s close to them and that’s the reason they are giving it the visual treatment. Watch the music video below.

Watch “Only Fools Fall In Love” by Life of Dillon