New Music Video: “My Way” By DJ Calvin Harris

Taylor Swift’s ex-boyfriend DJ Calvin Harris released the official music video for “My Way” on October 28th, 2016. The Scottish DJ released the music in mid-last-month and it was praised by thousands.

Though, “This Is What You Came For” featuring Rihanna became so popular that “My Way” couldn’t surpass. And why not! Rihanna’s popularity is way above Calvin’s. Anyway!

Emil Nava direction shows Calvin Harris in some sort of giant red cube. The next scene you’ll see Calvin transporting him through VR headset to a scene where he’s right next to a beautiful woman in a cottage. You won’t see any verbal communication but the woman and Calvin will be looking at each other intensely. That seemed like Calvin is dreaming!

Later, the video will take you to the real world where Calvin comes across the girl in her imaginations wearing a luminous dress. That’s not it! You will see them in the same red cube with some dancers getting their lives from the “My Way” drop at somewhat of a clubby set.

The video is quite confusing and it’s really hard to grasp the director’s point-of-view. But, the video is definitely watchable.

There is no official news about Calvin releasing a new album. So, it’s another one-off single he has released.

Watch: “My Way” By DJ Calvin Harris



