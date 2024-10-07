New Music Video: Lil Jon’s “Take It Off” Featuring Yandel and Becky G

Lil’ Jon is back again with another smashing hit after the release of “Turn Down for What” back in 2014. This time its “Take It Off” which is going to hit the clubs as it’s a wonderful combination of hip-hop and reggae.

By listening to “Take It Off”, you can say quite confidently that it will be a great hit.

Lil’ Jon seems so ecstatic about this new track that he played it at every party he was invited this summer. And so far, the track has scored its place at %47 on the “Latin Billboard Hot 100” tracks. Not so bad for Lil’ Jon!

Lil’ Jon presented the track featuring reggaeton artist Yandel and music video has latina model Becky G.

The Music video directed by Daniel Duran shows Lil Jon, Becky G and Yandel partying at a club in Las Vegas among other junior artists. The video begins with Becky G on a road with her girlfriends heading towards Las Vegas. She looked so stunning and hot!

Later, she teams up with Lil Jon and Yandel at the club and they do perform some moves on the dance floor. Becky G’s make up and dress choice was definitely to make her look older to fit in with the other lead characters.

Credit goes to the makeup team because she looked somewhat in her 30’s and actually she’s just 19.

Becky’s look in the beginning of video made me fall in love with her!

Watch: “Take If Off” By Lil’ Jon