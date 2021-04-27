Tom Walker has premiered a new music video for his track “Leave A Light On”. Surprisingly, that’s not the first music video that we have seen for this track. Tom Walker released a music video earlier and now he has renewed the visual experience with a new music video. That’s not an easy thing to do and I totally feel like Tom Walker is super confident about his song. That could be only reason he rolled out a second music video.

The new visual is a black-and-white affair that shows us what an addiction can do to your life. A lot of people have struggled with addictions of different types as they have taken control of their life, making it miserable. It’s important to talk about it when things get tough. One should get out there and seek help to fix things. Not talking about it and hiding it from others would give your addiction a chance to control you. It will become extremely difficult to fight an addiction unless you are ready to face it. Talking to other and seeking help is the most part of facing an addiction. That’s what Tom Walker has decided to discuss in this song. The music video does justice to the theme of the song and gives us a visual that is rateable.

The song “Leave A Light On” is produced by Steve Mac. Steve already has some great productions to his credit including Ed Sheeran’s “Shape Of You” and “Liam Payne’s “Strip That Down”. This Tom Walker track is already a smash hit in Europe and it’s shaping up to become a massive hit in other parts of the world as well. Give this video a try and I’m sure you will have only appreciation for Tom Walker.

Watch Music Video “Leave A Light On” by Tom Walker