Music Video: “If You’re Over Me” by Years & Years

Years & Years have premiered a new music video for their single “If You’re Over Me”. The music video is a visual affair where you will see the band serving skin-baring choreography.

Years & Years released the track “If You’re Over Me” last week. It has taken only one week for the band to give us the official music video for the track. Considering that the track is super catchy, I’m excited that the band has done a video for it. I’m sure it will help the track get noticed and find its place on charts soon.

The music video for “If You’re Over Me” is a powerful visual with a theme set in the future. The video has some clever dancing and I’m sure you will like their performance.

Years & Years is a British band, who is currently working on its second studio album. It’s titled “Palo Santo” and it will stores during the first week of July. The track “If You’re Over Me” is the second single from this album, which serves as the official follow up to “Sanctify”.

Watch “If You’re Over Me” Music Video by Years & Years