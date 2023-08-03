Bebe Rexha and Jax Jones have joined forces for a new track titled “Harder.” Earlier this week, Jax shared a snippet of the song and wanted the fans to guess the singer. Since Bebe’s sound is so unique and recognizable, everyone instantly knew that Bebe and Jax are working on a project together. Not only they have given us the track today but also the official music video for the song as well. You can listen to “Harder” and watch its official MV below the review.

The song opens up with Bebe singing “When you think you’ve done enough, can you love me harder” and then follows it up with the line “Cause you know I need that.”

The song seems like a hit already. Since they have also given us the MV, it feels like the song is going to get a lot of love. You can watch the music video and listen to the song below.

Watch Music Video “Harder” By Bebe Rexha & Jax Jones