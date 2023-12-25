Music Video For The Festive Season: “Christmas In New York” By Lea Michele

Lea Michele has offered us a wonderful and amazing song and an equally powering and festive visual. The song is co-written by the 33-year-old and it pays homage to standard Christmas tunes.

The song “Christmas In The New York” opens with Lea singing “Rockerfeller’s covered in the lights, families are playing on the ice.” As it builds towards the chorus, the song delivers nostalgia. The chorus is perfect “Find me on Broadway or at the ballet and I’m five years old again, Making my wish list, but all I wish for another Christmas in New York.”

The song delivers a very festive video where it captures the city’s wonders. You will also see her performing inside her own globe. The music video opens with a view of the city from the top. The camera then zooms straight to the city where people are enjoying the festive season and enjoying the snow while Lea performs the song. She meets Santa and then takes a taxi to go around the city. Check out the full music video below. We’re sure you’d enjoy her first visual for the festive season.

Watch “Christmas In New York” Music Video By Lea Michele