New Music Video: “Everyday” by Ariana Grande featuring Future

Ariana Grande has gifted her fans with a new music video for “Everyday”, which is her new single with Future. Ari uploaded the video on VEVO on Monday morning. The track is from Ari’s “Dangerous Woman” album and already turning into a hit while Ari is enjoying time with her fans on her concert.

The music video is directed by Chris Marrs Piliero. Chris has already done some good work with “Break Free”. This time, he is directing Ari who loves hanging on street corners and enjoys hiding her skin under an oversized jacket. The outcome is a powerful music video that will definitely get critical appreciation when critics get to review it.

The video has a feel of the early 90s when these bubble jackets were popular and singers were doing videos hanging in the street corners. Then there is Future and everyone around them starts making out with each other. Could Ari bring out the video on Valentine’s day? She probably missed a trick here.

Ari looks great in this video. Don’t miss it. Scroll down to watch.

Watch “Everyday” music video by Ariana Grande and Future