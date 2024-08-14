Music: “Unapologetically” by Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini is getting closer to the release of her second studio album. Yesterday, she started pre-order for the album. At this event, she also premiered “Upapologetically” – the first countdown single from the album.

It sounds like a legitimate hit. It’s a really cool song that brings country and pop together. Kelsea Ballerini has done a great job with the vocals. Even in the live performance, you can clearly feel that she is total control. She helps the composition a great deal with her vocal power. I really enjoyed how this sounded to my ears. I’m sure you guys are also going to like this new song and will pre-order Kelsea’s upcoming second studio album.

This title track for Kelsea’s upcoming album is written by Forest Glen Whitehead, Hillary Lindsey, and Kelsea Ballerini herself. I think these songwriters have done a great job. The song is about admitting your state in love. In this case, the person is “unapologetically all in”. Now it doesn’t matter where this loves takes Kelsea as she is now a slave to her love.

The song has mid-tempo that makes it perfect to cover a lot of mood variety. I’m sure this is going to be a big hit. You could feel that when you see the performance. Kelsea is very confident and she knows she has got a hit number. Watch her performance and listen to her new song “Unapologetically” below.Listen to

Listen to “Unapologetically” by Kelsea Ballerini {Performance Video}