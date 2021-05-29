Music: TOWNS – ‘Just Everything’

I’ve only just stumbled across these guys, and have to say so far I’m blown away. TOWNS mix early-90’s shoegaze/baggy vibes with a bit of good old Oasis style Wall Of Sound (thanks to early Oasis producer Owen Morris being involved) to make something quite exciting and refreshing. Check out their new single ‘Just Everything’ and judge for yourself:

‘Just Everything’ is out now on Howling Owl / Cartoon Records from the usual digital download places. It’s TOWNS second single, following on from their debut release, ‘Gone Are The Days’, which you can check out here (think they like a bit of psychedelia in their videos!):

For more info on TOWNS, check out their website: http://www.townsband.co.uk/



