Music Review: “You Look Good” by Lady Antebellum

Now it’s been a long time, more than two years, that Lady Antebellum had a song sitting at number 1 on the US radio charts. But it looks as Lady Antebellum can’t live that long a music life without getting a hit on the radio. That’s the reason there is this new song titled “You Look Good” and believe me, it ‘sounds good’ as well.

So here is the song that will eventually help Lady Antebellum get back to the top of the radio charts. The song came out on Thursday morning on iTunes. You can also stream it free at the end of this review. The country trio also premiered the song on YouTube, through a lyric video that is available for everyone in the world to watch.

It’s a good song with a sweet and rewarding combination of country music, jazz, and rock and roll. That’s definitely a package that we haven’t heard in a while. It’s a fresh sound and it has proved the claims right made by the band about their new music – they wanted to innovate and that’s what they have done with this song.

This song will be featured in band’s upcoming seventh studio album. This album is expected to come out in 2017. We will be waiting for it and write about it as soon as it is here. For now, listen to “You Look Good” and enjoy good music.

Listen to “You Look Good” by Lady Antebellum