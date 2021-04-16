Music: “Just Like Fire” by Pink

Pink is back after a hiatus of three year. This time her new single “Just Like Fire” is a soundtrack of the upcoming movie “Alice Through The Looking Glass”. This is her first single in last three years. The song is a powerful track and it’s available for streaming on Spotify. You can also purchase this track on iTunes.

The track is now airing on radio and there will be a music video accompanying the audio soon. The track is co-written by Pink and it’s co-produced by Max Martin and Holter. It will be released in May and Dave Meyers will be directing it.

The song is unlike anything you’ve heard before from Pink. It’s based on guitar and has a very strong acoustic feel to it. Pink also delivers unique chorus and verses as she sings at high-pitch and slays it absolutely. The song also has a pop-rock feel to it due to some light synth effects. Pink raps during the bridge.

The song has somewhat immature lyrics considering it’s a Pink. Nevertheless, it fits the movie and that’s the entire point of this song. The song is about doing what you need to do, without worrying about what anyone else says about it. It’s about lighting the world up around you. You can listen to the song below. We will update the music video as soon as it comes out.

Watch “Just Like Fire” by Pink