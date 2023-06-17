Music: “I’m Up” by Omarion ft. Kid Ink & French Montana

Omarion is enjoying success with his single “Post To Be”, which is sitting in Billboard Hot 100 now for 22nd week. Despite that, he has released a new single titled “I’m Up”. The single is assisted by Kid Ink and French Montana. The radio friendly single was premiered on Power FM 106.

The song is out and fans are already loving it but there is no word from Omarion on the future of this track. We don’t know for sure if the track will be included in any future project or not.

“I’m Up” is quite similar to “Post To Be” or at least they sound similar to someone who has listened Omarion’s previous track. Omarion sings the hook while Kid Ink and French Montana sing a verse each. This is pretty much the same formula that Omarion tried with “Post To Be”. Probably he is thinking if it worked again, why not try it once more and see if it works again.

With release of this new single, Omarion is all set to start his road tour with Chris Brown. The tour is titled “One Hall of A Nite” and it will kick start on August 12. Omarion will be traveling and performing alongside Chris Brown, Kid Ink and Teyana Taylor and performing in some of the most famous venues. You can listen to his new single “I’m Up” below.

Listen “I’m Up” by Omarion ft. Kid Ink & French Montana