Music: Fire At Night – ‘Paradigm 14’

Just a quick look at who Hampshire two-piece Fire At Night cite as their influences and I knew I’d like them – Radiohead, Deftones, UNKLE, The Smiths, The Cure etc… How could these guys possibly make bad music with taste like that!?

They describe themselves as ‘purveyors of sonic, ethereal charm’ and they ‘aspire to create good music with a blend of strong beats, good bass lines, and some tasty ambience’. Which all sounds good to me. I’ve spent the day listening to their EP Paradigm 14, which features five brilliantly disarming tunes that have a hint of Turin Brakes about them.

If you like your music charming and captivating, give Paradigm 14 a spin:

Fire At Night are:

Scott Swain: Vocals, Guitar, Bass

David Wilbraham: Drums, Synths/Samples



