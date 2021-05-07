Christina Perri returns in her signature style with “Tiny Victories”



Christina Perry reentered the music industry with the release of her new ballad “Tiny Victories”. Since her debut with “Jar of Hearts”, the American Singer has never disappointed us when it comes to true Soul Music – and she proves it again.

The song is message for all those who think that any goal is small! The song was written alongside Adrianne Gonzalez ‘AG’. Christina adds”AG and I were both pregnant at the time we wrote this song, and were experiencing many challenges which we had to overcome to get out of bed and get up for our lives. I hope this song speaks the truth and speaks the powerful matter that – Triumph comes in all forms; it’s all meaningful, it’s all a victory”. So she sings “But every day that I don’t hide myself away. To me, is a tiny victory”.

Listen To “Tiny Victories” By Christina Perri