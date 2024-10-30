New Music: Chris Brown released a new mixtape “Attack the Block”

Chris Brown has dropped another mixtape “Attack the Block” on October 28th, 2016. Earlier this year, Chris Brown released a mix tape called “Before Da Trap: Nights in Tarzana.” His focus on mix tapes is probably delaying the release of his most-awaited eighth full-length album “Heartbreak on a Full Moon.”

The mixtape “Attack the Block” consisting 16-tracks features collaborations with some top-notch music artists like French Montana, Young Blacc, Hoody Baby, Ray J, and Young Lo.

Though, the fans are going to enjoy the mixtape as they haven’t heard of him since March 2016. Yes! This is when he released the alleged first single “Grass Ain’t Greener” from his eighth album “Heartbreak on a Full Moon.”

Isn’t it time for Chris Brown to release follow-up singles for his album? It’s definitely been a while now! What’s going on his mind? It’s not like we don’t appreciate his music contributions but he should release his album before the fans completely forget about it. Maybe, releasing a mixtape would keep the hopes alive.

However, there are some full-energy hip hop tracks in the mixtape. The typical Chris Brown style! You can stream it below or download the complete mixtape on Datpiff.Com.

Stream the complete mixtape