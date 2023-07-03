03 JUL

Music: Avec Sans – ‘Heartbreak Hi’

Fancy a slinky slice of Ladytron-esque electro pop? Course you do! Check out ‘Heartbreak Hi’ by Avec Sans:

Avec Sans are London-based electro duo Alice Fox and Jack St James, and ‘Heartbreak Hi’ is there first ‘original’ track, building on that all important ‘buzz’ created by their re-styling of Bon Iver’s ‘Perth’ (which is pretty amazing):

There’s not much in the way of information on Avec Sans about, other than the above, but here’s a few links so you can get a bit better acquainted with them if you’re liking what you’re hearing:

Website: http://avecsans.com/

Avec Sans on Facebook

Avec Sans on Soundcloud

Avec Sans on Bandcamp


Post Author: Luke Glassford

Post Author: Luke Glassford

Post written by Luke Glassford - founder, editor, writer and everything else at All-Noise.

