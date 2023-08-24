Music Review: “Electric Body” by A$AP Rocky

A$AP Rocky has released another single from his highly anticipated sophomore LP “A.L.L.A.”. The single “Electric Body” is included in the upcoming album and it sits at number 8 spot. The song also features TDE artist ScHoolboy Q. The track is under five minutes in length.

A$AP Rocky and ScHoolboy Q continue to expand catalogue of their work as they keep releasing new music. They have a chemistry that is obvious now. It has worked for them so far and there is every chance that it will continue to work for the duo.

A$AP Rocky’s upcoming album ‘A.L.L.A.’, which stands for At.Long.Last.A$AP, includes many inspirational tracks including “Everyday” (assisted by Miguel) and recently released “LSD”. The album is due to hit stores on June 2nd. The project will be released by RCA Records. The album comes packed with collaborations from various stars including M.I.A, ScHoolboy Q, Kanye West, Lil Wayne, Future, Juicy J and many more. With all these stars featuring in the album, there is every chance that A$AP Rocky will make it big with his album. You can pre-order A$AP Rocky’s ‘A.L.L.A.’ on Amazon.

Listen to ‘Electric Body’ below and let us know your opinion in the comments section below.

Listen to ‘Electric Body’ by A$AP