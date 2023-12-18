New Christmas Single “One I’ve Been Missing” By Little Mix

Little Mix premiered a new Christmas single titled “One I’ve Been Missing” last month and now the band has released a music video for the single. This song sounds like a perfect track to start off the festive season. Despite some quality anthems available now for the festive season, this track is clearly better than others.

The song opens with the band singing about how they’ve been gone but still holding on “I’ve been gone so long. But I kept holding on, cause I need to show you just how much I love you this Christmas.” Sounds sweet? The lyrics that follow continue on the same sweet mood “Is it the lights in your eyes? They never shone so bright. I’ve waited all year to be near to the one I’ve been missing.”

While talking about the song, the band revealed that it was their first-ever Christmas single. Considering that, it’s obvious that the song would be amazing and it turns out to be so. The band has also released a music video for the song and it’s a spectacular visual affair. Watch the music video below and listen to this new Christmas anthem.

Watch Music Video “One I’ve Been Missing” By Little Mix