Little Mix Teams Up with Ty Dolla $ign For Music Video, “Think About Us”. Watch Here:

Back in November, the British girl group, “Little Mix” shared their fifth studio album called, “LM5”.

Little Mix has now teamed up with the American rapper, “Ty Dolla $ign”. They have shared a new music video for their song titled, “Think About You”.

Think About You is taken from the British group’s fifth studio album, “LM5”.

Well, I am sure you liked the song and my friend, you are gonna love the music video even more. It was directed by Bradley and Pablo. They crafted it to be so colorful.

The music video is a bit more glamorous and romantic. I think that Little Mix always come up with the best music video and here is another one.

Ty Dolla $ign joins them in style, and raps his verse while laying on the ground surrounded by dozens of ladies.

Watch music video to the Little Mix and Ty Dolla $ign’s collaboration, “Think About Us”: