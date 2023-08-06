Bop “f*ck, i’m lonely” By Lauv Featuring Anne-Marie

Lauv has released a new bop “f*ck, i’m lonely” from his debut LP “~how i’m feeling~”, which makes it third bop from the album in a short period. The first taste of his album came when the 24-year-old gave us “Drugs & The Internet”, followed it up with “Sad Forever” and now with this new song.

The track “f*ck, i’m lonely” is a collaboration with Anne-Marie. The track is about being lonely after a breakup. It’s only natural that one will have to deal with the emotional state which could be a bit difficult. To help, Lauv and Anne-Marie are there.

On the track, Lauv sings about missing her the minute he walked through that door, leaving her behind. It’s the same on the other side where Anne-Marie also has similar feelings. It sounds like a great song so don’t miss it. Give it a listen below.

Listen To “f*ck, i’m lonely” By Lauv Featuring Anne-Marie