Liam Gallagher lifts lid on new Beady Eye album…

Beady Eye frontman Liam Gallagher has been talking about his bands second album, promising ‘the songs are a lot better’ than their debut album Different Gear, Still Speeding.

Talking to BBC Radio 6, the former Oasis man said of the forthcoming Beady Eye album:

“It’s sounding good. We’ve got a bit more writing to do, but we’ll go in and record some time this year. If Stone Roses and Beady Eye both release an album next year, everything will be alright.”

Liam went on to blame Noel for the rushed nature of Beady Eye’s debut album, saying:

“We had the rug pulled from us by ‘a certain someone’, we didn’t want the band to split up. We wanted to crack on and even when Oasis used to finish tours and talk about having years off, we’d all be like ‘We’re not getting any younger and if you like something, keep doing it all the time, have six months and then let’s make another record’. So that’s what we did with this one. The songs are a lot better on this album, they have to be.”

