Music Video Review: “She’s Kinda Hot” by 5 Seconds of Summer

5 Seconds of Summer has released music video for their latest and hottest single “She’s Kinda Hot”. The band released this highly anticipated music video on August 3. The music video was premiered on VEVO.

The music video for “She’s Kinda Hot” is produced by John Feldmann. The entire Australian band got involved in writing the song initially, which makes a true band song. The single initially did great on charts, cementing its place in various top 10 charts around the world. However, it has seen a decline in popularity and as of now it doesn’t feature in any country’s top 10 charts. It looks as if 5SOS have a good strategy to keep a single live until the next one arrives. With this video out now, there is every chance that the band is going to make a comeback to top 10 charts with their first single from new album.

5SOS are yet to perform their new single on TV. Since now the music video is out, everyone is expecting a TV appearance sometimes during the next week.

If you are a fan of old school punk videos, then you’re going to fall in love with “She’s Kinda Hot” music video. All the band members look great and share almost equal screen time. The production quality is impressive and the visuals go perfectly in hand with the track. Watch the music video below and leave your comments after the video.

Watch “She’s Kinda Hot” Music Video by 5 Seconds of Summer





