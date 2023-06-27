Music Video Review: “Good For You” by Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez released audio for her fresh track “Good For You” last week after teasing fans with a short snippet for a week or so. This week she has premiered a music video for her A$AP Rocky-assisted track.

Selena Gomez had promised her fans that she would premier the video this week no matter what. To honor that promise, she released the video on June 26 via VEVO. The music video is directed by Sophie Muller and it is the hottest music video by Selena Gomez without a doubt. She looks super sexy in the music video and her fans are definitely going to love this steamy clip.

“Good For You” shows Selena lying on the sofa and maneuvering her on a stool with just a t-shirt on. You are also going to see her taking a shower where you can clearly see her naked body. To cut it short, there is everything you want from a steamy sexy video here. You get to see her rolling on the floor, tempting you with her luscious legs. It looks as if Selena’s journey with Interscope Records is going to be a very different one from her time with Disney Music. Watch her music video below and see her new side yourself.

Watch Music Video “Good For You” By Selena