Watch Music Video: “Drag Me Down” by One Direction

Did One Direction got into NASA headquarters to shoot their latest music video? We don’t really know that but if you watch their new music video “Drag Me Down”, you’re will be asking the same question.

Whether One Direction actually shot their music video inside NASA or in a mind-blowing set, they have said what they wanted to say with this video. All the One Direction members suit up as astronauts and fly into the space on a rocket. They are out of everyone reach, even that annoying girl who wants to ‘dram them’. They are invincible as they are in the outer space now. The concept is kind of cool and fits well with the track. If you are a One Direction fan, you will love how cure Liam, Harry, Niall and Louis look when they dress up as astronauts.

The single “Drag Me Down” is the lead single from the band’s upcoming studio album. This will be their first album without Zayn Malik. The band has released four full-length studio albums so far. This fifth album is expected to hit stores at the end of this year sometime.

Watch “Drag Me Down” by One Direction – Official Music Video