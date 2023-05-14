Music Video: “Pretty Girls” by Britney Spears and Iggy Azalea

Britnay Spears and Iggy Azalea collaboration “Pretty Girls” has already created quite a buzz in the music industry and now the music video for the track is also out. Directed by Cameron Duddy, the music video was premiered on VEVO. Despite the fact that Britnay Spears looks awesome in this video, the music video is overall disappointing considering what we saw in teasers.

Anyone who has seen the teasers and heard about the music video for this track thought that it would be one of the best videos that ‘pretty girl’ Britney Spears has done but it wasn’t to be so. The video lacks in various technical areas including choreography cuts and pauses in the dance breaks. As a result, the music video for “Pretty Girls” hasn’t come out the way one would have expected. It looks like it’s a low grade video that was probably done just to couple it with the audio and nothing more. So if you were looking for an awesome music video from Britnay Spears and Iggy, you haven’t got one but if you were thinking of watching Britney make a comeback with a hot body, here it is!

If you watch the video till the end, which I expect you will considering how everyone anticipated this video, you will notice that Britney Spears starts smiling at the end of the video when aliens kidnap her. She has completely wrong expressions and that’s probably enough to show lack of professionalism for shooting the music video. Nevertheless, the song “Pretty Girls” is decent and it will do good on charts despite the fact that it hasn’t got the perfect music video along with it.

