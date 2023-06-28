Listen to “Kings Never Die” Eminem ft. Gwen Stefani

Eminem is doing music for upcoming movie “Southpaw”. Eminem will be releasing two soundtracks for the movie including “Phenomenal” and “Kings Never Die”. The first track was released earlier this month while the second one will be premiered on July 6th. However, you can listen to a snippet of this Eminem and Gwen Stefani collaboration below.

Much details about this new track “Kings Never Die” isn’t available yet. There is just a 30 sec snippet out that you can listen and guess what the song is going to be all about. You will be able to listen to Eminem’s part in this snippet only so there is are no vocals of Gwen Stefani in this snippet. You will have to wait till July 6 when the full soundtrack will be released.

“Southpaw” feature movie will also have music contributions from other artists such as 50 Cent, The Weekend, Slaughterhouse and others. If you are looking for a movie with a solid soundtrack that can probably become a part of your ever-growing music library, this is the soundtrack to watch out for. The movie and its full soundtrack will be released on July 24. For now, you can listen to the snippet below.

Listen to “Kings Never Die” by Eminem and Gwen Stefani

