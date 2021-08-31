MTV Video Music Awards 2015 – The Best Moments

MTV Video Music Awards have always been a moment of ‘high’ for the music industry. So much has been happening on these awards, from Rose McGowan’s backless dress to Miley Cyrus’s special moments, that this year everyone anticipated something special.

The biggest moment of these awards was definitely Taylor Swift and Nicki Minaj going together on the stage and performing a memorable duet to put their ‘bad blood’ aside. Nicki Minaj opened this year’s show with a medley of “Trini Dem Girls” and “The Night is Still Young”, featuring Taylor Swift. Nicki danced towards the end of her medley as Taylor Swift took over for performance of ‘Bad Blood’. Despite some tense tweets between the two a few weeks back, it seems that MTV Video Music Awards have finally put this issue to rest for now.

Britney Spears was the first presenter to start giving away awards. She awarded Uptown Funk for Instant-Classic VMA performance. Among other awards, Taylor Swift won Best Female Video and Best Pop Video awards for her hit single “Blank Space”.

Taylor Swift also revealed during the show’s proceedings that the first album she and her brother ever bought together was “College Dropout” by Kanye West.

Nicki Minaj Won the VMA for Best Hip Hop Video. The award for Video with a Social Message went toBig Sean’s MV “One Man Can Change the World”.

Finally, the last thing you’d want to know about VMA is that Miley Cyrus didn’t go naked but kept changing her dresses throughout the show.