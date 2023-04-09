Pitbull and Enrique Iglesias teased us with a 30-second snippet of their new collaboration “Messing Around” and now they have premiered this song to the global audience in it’s full high quality studio galore. You can listen to “Messing Around” below.

Listen to “Messing Around” by Pitbull & Enrique Iglesias – Full Audio



If you’re wondering how many collaborations these two have done in the past, I’m not sure seriously. There are so many of them that it’s difficult to keep a count. Nevertheless, “Messing Around” is the latest one that you’d love to listen this summer. It’s a good song and I’m sure you’re going to love another global hit from Mr. Worldwide’s upcoming tenth studio album “Climate Change”.

“Climate Change” will be released via RCA Records in June this year. The album will be released worldwide. The album will include various other collaborations in addition to this one with Mr. Worldwide’s close friend and Spanish singer Enrique Iglesias.