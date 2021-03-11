Marshmello Teams Up With CHVRCHES For a Song, “Here With Me”. Stream Here:

The American DJ, “Marshmello” has joined forces with the Scottish trio, “CHVRCHES”. They have shared a new song called, “Here With Me”.

The track, “Here With Me” was co-written by Marshmello with, Lauren Mayberry, Iain Cook, Steve Mac and Martin Doherty.

Well, this new song is a bop. It is simply impossible to record bad music and here is another one. Marshmello has done great with the production. I love the production.

The lead singer of the trio CHVRCHES, “Lauren Mayberry” has sung the song so lovely. She has uttered real soulful vocals making this song even prettier.

Any new music coming up? Yeah, Marshmello is working on his third studio album called, “Joytime III” and also on another new single.

Listen to the Marshmello and Chvrches’ collaboration, “Here With Me”:

Hello, I know you loved the song and our Marshmello loves this song. Yes, look at his tweet about this new song. He wrote, “This song with @CHVRCHES is honestly one of my favorites! I can’t wait till the world hears it”.