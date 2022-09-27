Marshmello Song, “Happier” With a Music Video Featuring Bastille. Watch:

The American music Producer, “Christopher Comstock” who is known by his stage name Marshmello released his song, “Happier” last month (August) which was a collaboration with the british rock and pop band, “Bastille”.

I know you all loved the song but i have got something more for you. The Marshmello has released the official music video for the song, “Happier” which features Bastille, of course.

The video is directed by, “Mercedes Bryce Morgan” and was released yesterday on 24th of September. The video starrs iCarly’s Miranda Cosgrove as a teenager with braces who is afraid of smiling. The visuals are quite emotional and has got a lot in it.

Watch The Video of Mashmello and the Bastille’s collaboration, “Happier”:



It brought tears in my eyes.

By the way the Bastille told the media that they are loving writing for other artists as their frontman Dan Smith said that, “We’ve been having a great time writing for other artists in and amongst making our Bastille albums and mixtapes”.

Marshmello said of the song that he was convinced by the emotional lyrics of the song. He talked to the media, “When Bastille sent me happier for the first time, I was taken aback. The amount of emotion that you could feel in the lyrics was crazy”.