Maren Morris Delivers a Song, “Girl”. Stream Now:

The American singer and songwriter, “Maren Morris” is working on her upcoming (yet untitled) album. The LP will be released soon but the official dates for the release are not announced yet.

From the upcoming album, Marin has now shared a new song titled, “Girl”. The Melbourne born and Los Angeles Based songwriter, “Sarah Aarons” helped Maren to write this song. This is not the first time they have collaborated, they have been working together before.

Girl was produced by the American record producer, “Greg Kurstin” who made it sound like Beyoncé’s music.

How could I just not mention Maren’s energetic vocals? Again, Maren has uttered crazy vocals, thus making this new song a bop.

Listen to Maren Morris’ New Song, “Girl”:

Marin has announced The World Tour in support of her upcoming album. She will be performing in New Zealand, Europe, Uk and North America. You can get your tickets and learn more about the tour details here.