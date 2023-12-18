Manic Street Preachers – ‘Some Kind Of Nothingness’ Single Review





Manic Street Preachers – ‘Some Kind of Nothingness’

The problem with making an album packed full of massive pop songs with sweeping choruses is that it’s nigh on impossible for any song to stand out. But if any track off the Manics proudly overblown and gloriously commercial Postcards From A Young Man deserves the accolade of best song, it’s ‘Some Kind of Nothingness’. Perhaps it’s the full blown orchestra that helps it stand out. Or the massive choir. Or even the stately presence of Ian McCulloch. Maybe, though, it’s the fact that all of these elements are thrown together with reckless abandon to create a song so outrageously commercial it’s almost as if the Manics are taking the mick out of this whole ‘mass communication’ thing.

Of course, they have form in this area – with much of their early work characterised by blending mainstream rock riffs with controversial and political lyrical content. Factor in James Dean Bradfield singing lines like ‘But baby deaths our only friend’ over the top of such a joyful pop backdrop and you can’t help thinking the Manics are up to their old tricks and making some kind of subtle statement.

We could write all day about the musical and lyrical motivations of the Manic Street Preachers, though, so let’s just say this is an awesome rock-pop tune and leave it at that!

