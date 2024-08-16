Maluma : Music Video “Mala Mia”. Give it a listen here:

Maluma is famous for his sexy releases all the time he has been on the screen but this time he has come with a jaw-dropping music video. The Colombian Artist has released his new single song, “Mala Mia”. (Yes. Unluckily, this new single is not included in his recent album “F.A.M.E”).

He felt no hesitation in telling the world that how much a bad boy he is? He has no limits to what he can desire. You will see this in the stunning music video. It’s not just a visually powerful video but it also has technical excellence that’d make you go WOW! Maluma wakes up to a pack of hot girls rolled around him and things go hot from there on. You’d love every moment of this glittery music video.

Moreover this beautiful song comes with a cool music beat in which Maluma is singing about stealing someone else’s girl. He likes someone and wants to take her away – not considering that she’s already with someone else. By the way I don’t encourage that very much! LOL!

Watch the music video of Maluma’s new Single “Mala Mia”